NA Committee Reviews Progress on Developing Special Economic Zones under CPEC

An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held in Islamabad with Member of the National Assembly, Arbab Sher Ali, in the chair on Thursday.

According to details, the parliamentary panel reviewed the progress made so far in the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the structural framework of CPEC.

The committee issued instructions on the supply of 42 MMCFD gas to the Faisalabad SEZ. The Chair said a timeline has been sought from Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) for the supply of gas to the industrial zone.

SNGPL was issued directions with regard to the demand for Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

The panel deliberated on meeting the demands pertaining to the provision of electricity at the Bostan SEZ and directed the authorities concerned to construct a grid station at the zone.