Punjab Govt Announces 15,000 Jobs in Education Department

Punjab Minister for School Education, Dr. Murad Raas, on Thursday, announced to recruit 15,000 teachers in the education department.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Murad Raas said that there is a shortage of 50,000 teachers in schools across Punjab and that they will hire 15,000 in the first phase to overcome the gap.

Besides, the minister also announced the introduction of a paperless mechanism in the education department.

ALSO READ Karachi Traffic Police is Ignoring Unregistered Rickshaws

“We have established an in-house data center at the Program Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU), bringing 11 departments under one roof,” he said.

Raas noted that the data center will bring transparency and will help in taking hassle-free decisions.

He further shared that over 12 million documents of the education department had been scanned so far.

ALSO READ KP Adds More Expensive Treatments Under Sehat Card Plus Program

“We have already made transfers and retirement process online,” he said.

Previously, billions of rupees of corruption had been reported in the department, however, the digitization of the record will eliminate corruption.

“Those involved in corrupt practices are annoyed with the digitization process and establishment of the data center,” he added.