Samsung’s Faster RAM is Now Available for Smartphones

Samsung had unveiled its LPDDR5X RAM for various gadgets, including but not limited to smartphones, tablets, and other devices back in November 2021. Now the company has announced its partnership with the semiconductor manufacturer, Qualcomm to optimize it for mobile phones.

Samsung claims that the LPDDR5X RAM can reduce power consumption by 20 percent while being 1.2 times faster than LPDDR5, which had a maximum bandwidth of 6.4Gbps. Leveraging the industry’s most advanced 14nm DRAM architecture, the LPDDR5X is optimized to provide 7.5Gbps bandwidth for use in Snapdragon-based mobile platforms. Additionally, the 16Gb LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64GB per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide.

LPDDR5X RAM comes bearing some impressive benefits over its predecessor. Some of these include amplified performance during high-resolution video capture, voice and image recognition, as well as natural language processing in upcoming smartphones. This gives LPDDR5X the upper hand in terms of performance efficiency when compared to the previous LPDDR5 standard.

According to Jinman Han, Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of Memory Global Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics, the use of the latest LPDDR5X RAM will not be confined to just smartphones.

One striking detail that you might have missed out is that in Samsung’s official announcement of the LPDDR5X, the company had claimed that its memory standard had achieved 1.3 times the performance improvement compared to LPDDR5, increasing the bandwidth to 8.5Gbps, instead of 7.5Gbps. It’s likely that Samsung ran into efficiency problems, so it had to reduce the bandwidth to achieve that 20 percent power conservation level. Samsung has had efficiency problems with its Exynos chips as well and its overall chip fabrication process which results in 7 out of every 10 silicon wafers going to waste, so this is no surprise.