We Are Invested in Unlocking Opportunities for Local Creators by Leveraging Spotify’s Reach – Khan FM

Music runs through the blood of the subcontinent natives. Ever since the creation of Pakistan in 1947, Radio Pakistan was the prime source of music lovers, which started with the melodies of classical music featuring popular singers like Madam Noor Jehan, Mehdi Hasan, and many more.

The shift to a more pop music culture happened in the 80s when Nazia Hasan and her brother Zoheb Hassan introduced their iconic songs. But since the 80s was an era of a more Islamization Regime, we couldn’t see exponential growth in the music industry and halted it for almost a decade.

However, this culture was reinitiated in its excursion in the 90s when Vital Signs and Junoon took pop music higher than ever with the introduction of band culture. Carrying on from there, our music industry never looked backward, as every passing year bought new emerging talent, be it vocal artists, musicians, or composers.

From then on, Pakistan and its evergreen soil produced widely popular music icons like Junaid Jamshed, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Jawad Ahmed, and Abrar ul Haq along with pop bands like Strings and Jal the Band.

With the technological modernization, companies like Coca Cola, Nescafe, and Velo also enhanced their efforts to spread the voices of Pakistan across all electronic and digital mediums through platforms like Coke Studio, Nescafe Basement, and Velo Sound Station with improved musical composition and equipment for voice enhancement to soothe the ears of our audience.

Adding to the spark, Khan FM – a seasoned professional in the entertainment industry of Pakistan – launched Spotify across Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh after being hired by Spotify in 2020 as the Artist & Label Partnerships Manager for the region.

It is important to mention here that Spotify is one of the world’s largest music streaming service providers with over 406 million monthly active users all across the globe.

ProPakistani spoke with Khan FM about the scope of the music industry in Pakistan and how Spotify is utilizing its efforts to revive it through global outreach.

Here is how the conversation went:

Talk us through your first year in Pakistan.

Our first year at Spotify in Pakistan has been extremely incredible. We have had a great positive response from users, from artists, and from labels.

In fact, we have seen a rise in a new generation of creators and artists and we have seen Pakistani culture cross over with these local artists, finding friends all over the world that means people all over the world are discovering Pakistani music in a way that’s never been done before.

We are looking forward to leveraging the global reach to drive growth towards the Pakistani music industry and help artists and creators live off the music.

How successful was Spotify in engaging local artists and how does this all work?

20 years ago, the music industry was very restricted, especially in Pakistan. You needed to have the right resources to be able to produce music, to record music, to distribute music, and it was highly limited to a handful of people. Now fast forward to 2022.

You have much more control over how you want to create music, how you want to record the music, and of course, how you want to distribute it because most of it is all done digitally. With the help of streaming, it’s all changed and the game is completely different now.

We have got artists who are independent in Pakistan and are doing everything by themselves such as Zoha Zuberi, Talha Anjum, Young Stunners, Karakorum, Hassan Raheem, Anural Khalid, and many more.

When it comes to female artists, Spotify proves to be an all-inclusive platform. Female artists have always had a significant impact on Pakistani culture and music.

Starting off your career in Pakistan, how close is this market to your heart?

I think it would be indescribable for me to put into words what Pakistan means to me.

My career begin in Dubai, where I worked exclusively with a music channel as a TV presenter but when I think of it now, there is so much that has happened in the music industry in Pakistan.

Right now, our intention is to evolve the Pakistani music industry and it’s important to bring stakeholders up to speed with the global standards of audio streaming.

Awareness and education are major parts of the journey along with the recognition of the Pakistani Music Industry. There are immense skills and talent among the creator community in Pakistan and which is why we want to make sure we can play a progressive part in that journey.

Where do you see Spotify in Pakistan in the upcoming years?

As they say, the party just got started! We are celebrating one year in Pakistan and we are super proud of it. We are happy to see that people are enjoying Spotify as much as we are.

Going forward, our focus is to progressively build the platform through our audio first mission-based on innovation inspired by our users. I mean, Spotify is the world’s most popular audio platform and our goal is to continue leading that audio revolution through the best in-app experiences that people can get.

Our efforts align in building the users’ experience through progression across audio formats that begin with curation, discovery, monetization – all found within one seamless experience that is deeply personalized to each user.

Is Spotify planning to invest in Pakistan, given the industry is huge and has great potential?

From the industry front as invested partners, we are focused on growing the market by creating a healthy industry value chain – this means driving value to our partners including labels, creators, and brands.

There is an immense opportunity for growth in transitioning users from the mindset of piracy towards streaming music and that is our whole and sole focus for now.

We are invested in unlocking opportunities for local creators and always leveraging our platform’s reach and resources to set local talent for success.

How is the Pakistani market different from other markets in the world?

Pakistani music has always somehow managed to remain largely true to its forms. We are proud of our heritage and at the same time, we have acknowledged global music genres and trends into our own culture.

We have hailed the greatest Sufi rock band from Asia to pop queens over the years and now we are witnessing a national shift towards a new generation of creators many of whom are inventing their own sub-genres in music.

When you look at the entire South Asian continent, we have got some great music coming out of several different markets but I truly believe that we have got something very special and we have managed to somehow stay true to the nature of music in our country.

It’s just great to be a part of that journey and we are championing and hoping more and more people around the world can discover all of this great audio that’s coming out of Pakistan.