Formation of Construction Industry Development Board Referred to CCI

The formation of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) was further delayed as the Planning Commission committee decided that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) would decide the fate of CIDB.

The meeting for this purpose was held in the Planning Commission under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission. The meeting was attended by representatives from the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Contractors Association of Pakistan (CAP), and other stakeholders.

ALSO READ Planning Ministry Concerned Over Massive Future Funding of Karachi Water Project

In the meeting, matters regarding the establishment of the CIBD were discussed, and the sub-committee presented its recommendations to the main committee.

During the meeting, Pakistan Engineering Council raised objections to the minutes of the meeting issued by the sub-committee of the Planning Commission. PEC representatives said that minutes of meetings are contradictory to the decisions of the majority. Legal team member of Pakistan Engineering Council, Barrister Raheel, raised the point that it is the volition of rules of business as the Planning Commission has no mandate to decide the establishment of construction industry development board. He said that the contractor’s bill has already been rejected by the NA Committee and the matter is referred to PEC.

Deputy Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Ishfaq Memon, also opposed the establishment of the construction industry development board. He said that a regulatory body is already present, and it has been working for the last four decades, therefore, there is no need to establish a separate body. The Ministry’s organization PSQCA is a standard-setting body in the whole country, and it will also determine the standards of the construction industry. He also opposed the establishment of CIDB under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

ALSO READ Asia’s Most Aggressive Central Bank is Delivering Results But it’s Complicated

Chairman CAP, Arshad Dad, during the meeting, said that the construction industry has a large number of issues and a separate board is necessary for the resolution of these issues. He said the construction industry is the main industry in regard to investment and job creation, but it is facing hurdles as there is a continuation of policies and no check and balance.

Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council, Engineer Najeeb Haroon, also opposed the establishment of CIDB. He said the establishment of a separate board will strengthen the mafia and no one will be able to control it. If it is necessary to establish, establish it under the umbrella of PEC, which is ready to facilitate it in all terms. After comments from all stakeholders, it was decided that the matter will be referred to the Council of Common Interest and CCI will decide the fate of CIDB.