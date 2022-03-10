Karachi Announces a New Regulation to Prevent Reselling of Stolen Mobiles

The Karachi Electronics Distributors Association (KEDA) has announced that only people with Karachi addresses on their CNICs will be able to resell mobile phones at the electronics market in the metropolis.

KEDA’s President, Rizwan Irfan, told Daily Jehan Pakistan that the decision has been taken in response to a sharp increase in local mobile phone snatchings.

Chairman KEDA’s Law & Order Committee, Hamza Memon, told the publication that no mobile phone can be resold at any of Karachi’s electronics markets without the submission of a photocopy of the seller’s CNIC card.

“From now on, no shopkeeper will buy a mobile phone without a copy of the identity card,” he said and added that the card must have a permanent address of Karachi mentioned on it.

“Over one million stolen mobile phones have been handed over to the authorities in the past three years by shop owners,” Memon said.

The KEDA officials also urged the law enforcement agencies to start implementing stricter laws for citizens’ safety and affirmed that their organization will support all such measures.