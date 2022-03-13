FBR to Abolish Customs Check-posts to Address Concerns of Business Community

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to abolish some of the Customs check-posts in order to address the concerns of the business community.

Sources said that the tax department has decided to abolish 12 out of 47 Customs check-posts immediately. Recently, the Customs officials briefed the FBR Chairman on this matter and it was decided to immediately implement this by communicating the decisions to the Customs collectors.

ALSO READ FBR Lacks Capacity to Detect Tax Evasion Using Big Data: Report

Sources said that there were complaints from the business community that Customs staff mint money on almost every check-post.

Sources said that Customs officials will examine the imported goods coming from Iran and Afghanistan at check-posts established in border areas and no vehicles would be checked in other parts of the country.