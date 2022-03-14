Lahore Qalandars’ Star Still Lives in a Mud House in Kashmir [Pictures]

Zaman Khan rose to prominence as he played an influential role in Lahore Qalandars’ title-winning campaign in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Despite being one of the star performers of the tournament, Zaman’s family still lives in a home without a solid roof.

Images of the dire state of the village and Zaman’s house were uploaded on social media. Have a look at the images:

This came to light during Lahore’s PSL 7 trophy celebration tour of Zaman’s house in Kashmir.

Despite hailing from a humble background, Zaman has made it to the top with hard work. The fiery pacer has been one of the top finds of PSL in its seven editions and he will soon be knocking on the doors of the national T20 side.

The 20-year old was absolutely brilliant for Lahore in PSL 7. He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, picking up 18 wickets at an average of 21.50 in 13 matches.