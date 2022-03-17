Ramiz Raja Names Karachi Test Among the Best in Pakistan Cricket History

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja has been highly impressed with the recent performance of Babar Azam XI during the 4th inning of the second Test match in Karachi. Although both sides shared equal points, the former cricketer called it an ”epic” contest.

In a video shared by PCB on its official Twitter handle, the cricket board chairman lauded the batting display and said that it was one of the best performances in Pakistan’s Test history when it comes to playing defensively while saving a match.

The former opener said, “There are some matches which test your character, your will, and the team. And we saw it today as — Pakistan against the wall — successfully batted for almost two days.”

The last two days of the second Test match saw a terrific batting performance from Pakistani batters. Inexperienced Abdullah Shafique, skipper Babar Azam, and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan managed to handle the Australian strong bowling attack on a tough surface.

ALSO READ Babar vs Kohli: Comparison of Most Runs in PSL and IPL

While praising Australia’s attacking game in the match, Ramiz said that Pakistan’s 148 in the first innings allowed the Aussies to bowl with aggressive field settings. Pakistan was under immense pressure in the 4th innings but they handled the situation expertly.

“Australia applied immense pressure on Pakistan by putting up aggressive field settings, and they kept fighting till the very end. Pakistan also handed the pressure brilliantly in the dying moments, making this Test an epic contest,” he stated.

While talking about Babar Azam’s performance under pressure, Ramiz rated his performance as the best innings of his life and said that Babar was a class apart.

“What to say about Babar. He probably played the best innings of his life, under pressure. We saw a staggering defensive batting display from him,” said Ramiz.

ALSO READ Resilient Pakistan Make History in 4th Innings to Draw Karachi Test

The PCB Chairman also praised inexperienced Abdullah Shafique and said that playing 400 balls against a strong bowling attack on a tough surface proves his talent.

Ramiz Raja delighted with team’s fightback, terms performance as probably the best-ever in a match-saving cause#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/N5ryy8luCb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 16, 2022

While discussing the wicket-keeper batter, Ramiz said, “Rizwan played brilliantly with the tail-enders. His batting had a rhythm, and he never looked under pressure, which is his great strength.”