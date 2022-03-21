Samsung Unveils Galaxy A53 with Exynos 1280 5nm SoC

Samsung has officially unveiled Galaxy A53 5G globally with prices starting from $450. The device can be pre-booked now, while shipping begins from 27th March.

Design & Display

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a standard A-series design with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-O display. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 800 nits of brightness, and for protection against blue light – an Eye Comfort Shield.

The phone is IP67 water and dust resistant and packs a Dolby Atmos-tuned speaker setup.

Internals & Storage

The device is powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset that uses the 5nm process and comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB or 256GB internal storage capacities, expandable via the microSDXC slot.

While a RAM Plus feature allows an additional 8GB of RAM to be added to the internal storage. The device boots Android 12 with One UI 4 out of the box and features the Samsung Knox security.

The smartphone comes in four different colors: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Peach.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G packs a quad-camera setup with a 64MP OIS lens with f/1.8 aperture, along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth, and a 5MP macro sensor.

At the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Battery & Pricing

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and does not ship with a charging adapter in the box.

The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage retails for $453. While the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage retails for $473.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications