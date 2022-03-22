Legendary Australia Batter Slams Poor Quality Pitches in Pakistan

Pitches used in the ongoing Test series between Pakistan and Australia have been in the headlines since the start of the series and have been getting a lot of criticism from former cricketers and cricket fans.

Legendary Australia batter, Mark Waugh has also expressed his displeasure over the pitches and said that he does not like the surfaces where the pacers bowl short spells.

During a talk show on Fox Sports, Waugh said, “The pitches are pretty ordinary, I don’t like pitches where quick bowlers can’t bowl short stuff, and this has been the theme of the whole series.”

ALSO READ PCB Hires Former MCG Pitch Curator for Lahore Test Against Australia

Waugh who was part of the 1999 World Cup-winning side said that he always wants to see some bounce and pace on the surface in Test cricket as it provides an equal battle between the bat and ball.

“A dozen of bouncers in three Test matches, that [bouncer] intimidation is a big part of Test cricket,” Waugh added.

Talking about the ongoing Test match in Lahore, the former opener said that they will see some reverse swing and spin on the track later in the match, but it is not good for the Test.

“We will get reverse swing and spin later, but it is not good for cricket. I’d like to see bounce and pace in these pitches,” Waugh concluded.