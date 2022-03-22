Samsung Unveils its Second 8K QLED TV in 4 Years

Samsung had unveiled its first 8K QLED TV back in 2018 and has been refining the technology ever since. Now, reports reveal that the latest generation Neo QLED 8K TV will be shown off via a live stream event ‘Unbox & Discover 2022’ on March 30th. The event will start at 7:00 PM (PKT).

According to Samsung, the upcoming models will “redefine the role of the screen and bring unparalleled usability by providing the utmost convenience and seamless connectivity”. We’ll know the actual meaning of all this at the event next week, which will be live-streamed through the company’s official YouTube channel and website.

Post pandemic, the overall smart TV share in the television market soared up to 84 percent in 2021 from 67 percent in 2020. With the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi emerging as the market leader in the smart TV segment in 2021 with 18 percent market share, followed by Samsung, also accounting for 18 percent, and LG holding 11 percent market share in 2021.

OnePlus saw a record-high 354 percent shipment growth during the year and ranked fifth in smart TV shipments, and Realme’s shipments grew 72 percent YoY in 2021.