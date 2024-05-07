Ignite to Start Enrollment of 8th Batch of Digiskills Program

Ignite- National Technology Fund has announced to start the enrollment for 8th batch of Digiskills Training Program from June 03, 2024.

According to Ignite officials, a total of 250,000 seats will be allocated for Batch-08, and the seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Digiskills Training Program (DSTP) offers 15 online courses free of cost, prepared with the assistance of qualified and experienced trainers. The DSTP team is committed to providing support services through official communication channels.

ALSO READ Finance Minister to Chair Important ECC Meeting Today

Since its inception in 2018, DigiSkills.pk has become Pakistan’s largest training program, offering 15 free online courses in freelancing skills. Over 3.5 million trainings have been conducted, contributing to the development of a skilled workforce and the strengthening of Pakistan’s digital economy.

With a focus on women empowerment, DigiSkills.pk has provided over 800,000 trainings to women in Pakistan. The program has also played a significant role in positioning Pakistan as the 4th largest provider of online freelancers globally.

The courses offered cover a wide range of topics including freelancing, affiliate marketing, video editing, animation, data analytics, communication skills, virtual assistance, e-commerce management, digital marketing, digital literacy, QuickBooks, AutoCAD, WordPress, graphic design, creative writing, and SEO (Search Engine Optimization).