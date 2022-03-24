Xiaomi is Launching More Gaming Phones Next Week

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 24, 2022

Right after releasing the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition last month, Xiaomi is now about to expand its Black Shark gaming phone lineup. The Chinese brand has just confirmed a Black Shark 5 launch event for March 30.

The announcement comes from a teaser poster from Weibo. It does not say what phones we will get to see, but we expect the Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro to break cover next week.

Specifications

Two Black Shark phones have been spotted on the TENAA certification platform in the past. The listing shows a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, an under-display fingerprint sensor, 16GB/512GB memory, a 4,650 mAh battery, and a 108MP camera sensor. The phone’s 3C listing also revealed 120W fast charging.

The second phone on the listing was limited to 12GB/256GB of memory and a 64MP triple camera setup, but the rest of the specifications were identical. Since both of them are gaming phones, we can expect to see the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Chinese variant may feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chip instead.

Another leak from a Chinese tipster revealed that Black Shark 5 phones will have high refresh rate displays, but that’s a no-brainer on gaming phones these days.

Now that the teaser campaign has started, we will get to see more official specifications from Xiaomi over the upcoming days. Stay tuned.

Aasil Ahmed

