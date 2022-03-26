How to Avoid Traffic Jams During PTI Power Show

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been demonstrating its street power with back-to-back massive public gatherings amid the heightened political tensions in the country.

Under the theme ‘enjoin good and forbid evil,’ the latest PTI power show will be held at the new Parade Ground on 27 March, Sunday, a day before the Parliament will meet for voting over the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

PTI workers from all over the country are expected to make their way to Islamabad to show support to their party head and incumbent Prime Minister.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is anticipating a large number of vehicles to enter the federal capital on Sunday. In this regard, the ICT has devised comprehensive traffic to facilitate both citizens of the capital and visitors.

Here is all you need to know about the special traffic plan.

Prohibited Areas:

The red zone will remain inaccessible to the general public from Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Suherwardy Road, and Bari Imam. From Kashmir Chowk to Rawal Dam Chowk, Murree Road will be closed for the general public. Murree Road will remain closed from both sides from Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad Flyover.

Alternative Routes:

Inbound light traffic from Lahore can go to Peshawar GT Road and Motorway from Rawat T Chowk and Saddar Road in Rawalpindi.

Traffic from the old airport can go to Murree from Islamabad Express Way, Lehtrar Road, Tramri Chowk, Park Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, and Kashmir Chowk.

Traffic can move between Islamabad’s urban sectors, old airport, and Rawat T Chowk from 9th Avenue and Islamabad Expressway.

All roads in the federal capital will remain open and the public will be allowed to travel on them without any restrictions.

How to Reach Parade Ground?

PTI workers coming from Peshawar GT Road and Motorway can reach the venue from 26 No. Chungi, Mehrabad Flyover, IJP Road, and Faizabad.

Those coming from Lahore GT Road and Rawalpindi can go to the venue from Islamabad Expressway and Faizabad.

Those coming from Kashmir and Murree can reach the venue from Kashmir Chowk, Srinagar Highway, Zero Point, and Islamabad Expressway.

Note that workers will be required to park their vehicles at designated parking areas and they will not be allowed to go towards the red zone after the end of the public gathering.

شہریوں اور شرکاء جلسہ کی آسانی اور سہولت کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ٹریفک پلان برائے PTI جلسہ پریڈ گراؤنڈ 27 مارچ بروز اتوار کسی بھی قسم کی بدنظمی سے بچنے کیلئے شرکاء جلسہ کی ریڈزون یا اسلام آباد کے دیگر ایریاز میں جانے پر پابندی ہو گی۔#IslamabadPolice #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/MfxjhLBsii — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 25, 2022