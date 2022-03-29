FDE to Announce Ramadan Timings for Schools and Colleges Tomorrow

ramzThe Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is likely to announce the reduced timings for the schools and colleges in the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory for the month of Ramadan tomorrow.

Speaking exclusively with ProPakistani, a senior official of the FDE, who asked not to be named, revealed that the FDE had finalized the timings of educational institutes in Islamabad during Ramadan in a recently held meeting.

An official notification in this regard will be issued tomorrow and its copies will be distributed among students of all the educational institutions under FDE, the official concluded.

Earlier this month, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) had held a joint meeting and considered reducing the timings for educational institutes by two hours during Ramadan.

Currently, the schools and colleges for boys in Punjab operate from 8 AM to 2:30 PM while girls’ schools and colleges operate from 8 AM to 2:45 PM.

While an official notification regarding Ramadan timings is also awaited, boys’ schools and colleges are expected to operate from 8 AM to 12:30 PM while girls’ schools and colleges are expected to operate from 7:30 AM to 12:15 PM.