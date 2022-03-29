Lahore’s CBD Gets Approval to Construct 750 ft. Skyscrapers

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed the construction of 750 ft. tall skyscrapers in the high-rise building zone of the Central Business District (CBD) Punjab.

The approval followed an advanced aeronautical study by the CAA in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The LCBD Development Authority (LCBDDA) has also been informed about the approval for high-rise buildings in CBD’s Lahore Prime.

Lahore Prime — the area designated for high-rises — comprises 12 mixed commercial plots, five of which were auctioned in September 2021 with permission for a height of 500 ft. The CAA undertook extensive aeronautical research with the assistance of the PAF. All constraints for the actual execution of skyscrapers to be erected in CBD Punjab were scrutinized and evaluated in this high-level study.

The CAA has ensured the protocols for safe flight operations while giving the provision for 750 ft. high constructions.

CEO LCBDDA, Imran Amin, mentioned in a statement on Monday that “the approval of 750 feet height is the epitome of grandeur in real estate and rather extraordinary in the construction sector”.

He said that the move has brought the CBD Punjab one step closer to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of giving Pakistan its first business district.

“I would like to show my profound gratitude to the management of the CAA and the PAF for providing their professional support and taking swift action at the request of the CBD Punjab for the 750 ft height provision,” Amin remarked.

He also said that the provision is a gateway to architectural masterpieces and iconic buildings, and added, “Every step of the CBD Punjab is strengthening the oath of the authority to work for the betterment and economic development of Pakistan. The approach of the CBD Punjab has washed out all the myths and fears of economic instability and brushed up the image of Pakistan on the world economic map”.