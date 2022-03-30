PTV’s Revenue Has Broken All Previous Records: Fawad Hussain

The Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has achieved yet another revenue target, breaking all previous records this time, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has revealed.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister penned that PTV has achieved a revenue target of Rs. 4 billion, which is the highest ever revenue generated by the state-owned broadcaster.

Fawad Chaudhry recalled that PTV was on the brink of default when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led incumbent Federal Government came into power back in 2018.

However, since 2018, the current government has introduced a wide range of revolutionary measures in PTV to transform the national broadcaster into a profit-making institution.

پاکستان ٹیلی ویژن نے 4 ارب روپے کا ریونیو ٹارگٹ حاصل کیا ہے جو تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا ریونیو ہے، PTV جب ہمیں ملا تھا مکمل دیوالیہ تھا اس مختصر عرصے میں دو چینلز ڈیجیٹل کئے اور PTV کا بزنس ماڈل دیا آج PTV ان اداروں میں شامل ہے جو منافع میں ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 30, 2022

In November 2021, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) had revealed that PTV had earned a revenue of Rs. 1.3 billion and a profit of Rs. 1.2 billion during FY 2020-2021.

In the same period, the total amount of loans and liabilities against PTV stood at a whopping Rs. 19.41 billion. PTV owed Rs. 0.059 billion to the government and Rs. 0.651 billion to different banks. The payable liabilities of PTV stood at Rs. 4.897 billion while its payable pension liabilities stood at Rs. 13.825 billion.