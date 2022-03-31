Breaking: Telenor is Offline in Several Cities Across the Country

If you are a Telenor Pakistan user and if you are facing n0-signal issue, then you are not alone as Telenor Pakistan is facing outage in several cities across the country, we have checked with sources.

Initial reports are suggesting that the wide-scale outage is mainly due to multiple fiber-cable cuts.

Telenor just posted an update on twitter saying that multiple optical fiber cuts on Telenor’s service provider networks have impacted services in several locations.

Multiple optical fiber cuts in our service provider networks have impacted our services in several locations.

Our teams are taking emergency measures for complete restoration of services & to keep the impact minimum. We regret the temporary inconvenience to our valued customers! — Telenor Pakistan (@telenorpakistan) March 31, 2022

While details are awaited, a spokesperson of the company confirmed the outage and said that scope of outage is yet not fully asertained.

While we are gathering more information on this, there’s no ETA available with the company for the restoration of the services.