Provinces Urged to Ensure Consumer Protection for E-Commerce Transactions

The government has asked National E-Commerce Council to develop robust e-Commerce ecosystems in provinces and consumer protection for e-commerce transactions.

The development came during the eighth meeting of the National e-Commerce Council (NeCC) held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

The meeting agenda focused on the issuance of the notification for the recently announced tax package for freelancers and the IT industry by the Prime Minister, consumer protection for e-commerce transactions, guidelines for labeling of products sold on the online market places and harmonization of definitions for digital services. The Secretary of Commerce asked the Ministry of Commerce to coordinate with MoITT, SBP and FBR to promptly have the IT tax incentive package notified.

The Secretary of Commerce also directed the NeCC to collaborate with provincial e-commerce councils in developing robust e-commerce ecosystems in the provinces. The representatives from provincial consumer protection councils apprised of the status of consumer protection laws and their relevance to e-commerce transactions.

The Advisor on Commerce encouraged the provincial e-commerce councils to formulate an effective coordination mechanism to improve the consumer protection regime for improving consumer confidence in online shopping.

The Ministry of Commerce apprised the participants that two key goals under the national e-commerce policy of developing an e-commerce information portal and a B2B trade portal had been achieved in February to guide and support e-commerce businesses.