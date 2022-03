Savyour Expands its Reach through Launch of In-Store Feature and Google Chrome Extension

Savyour, Pakistan’s first pay-per-sale affiliate marketing network and rewards platform, has rolled out its in-store feature to broaden its scope from e-commerce to the overall retail sector of the country.

Simultaneously, they have also launched a Google Chrome extension to provide users with further convenience while shopping online.

The newly launched in-store feature allows users to earn additional cashback on top of purchases they make from brick-and-mortar outlets of Savyour’s partner brands.

To get cashback, users can simply check-in via the app at a partner brand’s location and upload a scanned copy of their receipt.

The cashback earned can be used in any way consumers wish as it is deposited to the in-app wallet and can be redeemed as cash in any bank account or mobile wallet. This feature works on all payment methods and the cashback reward is on top of running promotions and discounts.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/XnNv6Xk62vY

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XnNv6Xk62vY?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XnNv6Xk62vY?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XnNv6Xk62vY





Umair Gadit, CEO and Co-founder, Savyour stated, “The launch of our in-store feature strengthens our commitment towards transforming the way consumers shop in Pakistan. We, at Savyour, want to improve the shopping experience of our users, and one way of doing this is to reward them with cash.”

“This incentive builds brand loyalty for businesses of all sizes in a simple but effective manner, increasing their revenue per customer. As we continue to expand our customer base across the country in different categories, our core mission remains to set new standards for user experience in all their transactions,” he added.

The platform has already partnered with over 40 brands across 5 categories for this vertical. As of now, this feature is available in Karachi with plans of expanding to Islamabad and Lahore soon.

Through the Google Chrome extension, Savyour’s users will be able to automatically activate cashback once they log onto a partner brand’s website and place an order.