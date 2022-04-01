Fish Served in a Restaurant Opens Mouth to Grab Chopstick [Video]

There is a lot of bizarre and mindboggling content on the internet and this latest video is one of them. Recently, a video has been making rounds on social media showcasing a platter consisting of live fish.

The incident happened at a restaurant in Japan where a customer was served a dish consisting of some vegetables, noodles, and fish. The video shows that as the man was about to eat the fish, it opened its mouth and grabbed the chopstick. Netizens are completely shocked and disgusted after watching this video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid alsuwaidi(راشد السويدي) (@rhmsuwaidi)

The viral video was originally posted on Instagram by user Takashiro. It was then reshared on Instagram by a user named Rashid Alsuwaidi. The video has collected more than 100,000 likes with major people expressing their disgust in the comments.

One user said, “This fish will make it equal and will take revenge, some other time.” Another questioned, “Who gets hungry, human or fish?”