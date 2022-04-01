Xiaomi Launches Smart Cat Eye 1S Doorbell With Tricky Security Features

Xiaomi recently launched the Smart Cat Eye 1S, a combination of video doorbell and door viewer.

The Smart Cat Eye has two different parts: a video doorbell and door viewer, which can fit onto a door and a separate linked tablet mounted on the wall.

The display features a 5-inch IPS screen and a 160° wide-angle camera that has an F2.0 aperture and streams in 1080p.

Xiaomi has used four 940 nm infrared sensors allowing the doorbell to work at night. Other intelligent features include human detection and facial recognition, allowing the user to see if someone is at the door.

In case of suspicious activity outside your house or when a person is detected, the doorbell will alert the user.

The doorbell comes with a voice-changing tool for the intercom that Xiaomi claims is a safety feature. Video calls can be initiated via the doorbell and answered remotely. The camera can also be used to check the weather before leaving the house.

Multiple devices can be connected to the Xiaomi Smart Cat Eye 1S using Mijia smart linkage so that anyone can answer the door.

The doorbell packs an 8,000mAh lithium battery that can last for almost 6 months. The device can be recharged via USB-C.

The Smart Cat Eye 1S is available for $110.