Punjab Announces Ramadan Timings for Govt Offices

The Services and General Administration Department (SGAD) of Punjab has announced the revised Ramadan timings for all the government offices in the province.

According to the official notification issued by Chief Secretary Punjab, offices operating five days a week will open at 10 AM and close at 4 PM from Monday to Thursday.

On the other hand, offices operating six days a week will open at 10 AM and close at 3 PM on Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

On Friday, all offices will close at 1 PM, giving employees enough time to prepare for the weekly congregational prayer.

Earlier this week, the School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) had also announced the Ramadan timings for schools and colleges in the province.

The single shift schools and colleges will open at 7:30 AM and close at 12:30 PM on Monday to Thursday and Saturday. They will close at 1 PM on Friday.

Where double-shift schools and colleges are concerned, the morning shift will start at 7:15 AM and end at 11:15 AM on Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

The evening shift in schools and colleges will start at 11:30 AM and end at 3:30 PM on Monday to Thursday and Saturday. On Friday, the evening shift will start at 2 PM and end at 5 PM.

Note that the opening and closing times for girls’ schools and colleges will be 15 minutes earlier than the timings mentioned above.