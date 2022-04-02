Railway Ticket Office Ramadan Timings Announced

The Railways Ministry has announced the revised timings for its reservation offices during Ramadan. The reduced timings remain effective till 19 Ramadan.

The operating time of reservation offices will revert back to normal timings in order to facilitate citizens as train is one of the most preferred modes of inter-city and inter-provincial travel.

According to details, the reservation offices all over the country will open at 8 AM and close at 6 PM till 19 Ramadan. On Fridays till 19 Ramadan, the reservation offices will remain closed from 12:30 PM to 2 PM on account of the weekly congregational prayer.

In order to facilitate the staff of reservation offices, the Railways Ministry has decided to operate the reservation offices open in two shifts; morning and evening.

Note here that the staff at the reservation offices will have to work more than the employees of the rest of the ministries during Ramadan. Earlier this week, the federal government had revised the timings for all ministries and divisions for Ramadan.

For offices operating five days a week, they will open at 10 AM and close at 4 PM from Monday to Thursday while they will open at 10 AM and close at 1 PM on Friday. For offices operating six days a week, they will open at 10 AM and close at 3 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while they will open at 10 AM and close at 1 PM on Friday.