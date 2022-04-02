Sabrent Launches World’s Biggest and Fastest PCIe 4 M.2 SSD

American hardware maker Sabrent has officially released the world’s biggest PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD. The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus has a whopping 8TB capacity, which makes it bigger and faster than most rival offerings.

The new drive was originally announced in late 2021 but took four months to reach vendors. This is because the SSD is larger than others in the market and it took a lot of engineering to get everything to fit and tune the firmware, claims Sabrent.

Sabrent is the first company to ask Phison, the manufacturer behind the PS5018-E18 flash controller, to build this drive so that the Rocket 4 Plus earns the “full custom SSD” title. To get started, you will need a motherboard that supports PCIe Gen4 and M.2 2280 for laptops.

It has claimed performance speeds of up to 7GBps (read) and 6GBps (write), which is only slightly slower than the 4TB model. However, the random IOPS are a lot higher than the latter. It also comes with SK Hynix’s 1GB DDR4 memory, a fiver year warranty, Sabrent’s signature copper-colored heatsink, and a special edition of Acronis True Image disc cloning software.

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB NVMe SSD will be available for a staggering $1500 around the globe.