ICC Nominates Babar Azam for Player of the Month Award

The ICC Player of the Month nominees have been announced for March 2022 with strong men and women candidates staking their claim with some brilliant performances.

The Pakistan skipper impressed with his brilliant knocks during Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan.

In the recently concluded Bernaud-Qadir Trophy, Babar Azam finished as the third-highest run-scorer after Usman Khawaja and Abdullah Shafique. In his five outings, he scored 390 runs at an average of 78, including two half-centuries and a century. The highlight of the series was his match-saving 196 in the second innings of the second Test in Karachi.

Babar continued his outstanding form in the ODI series, playing vital knocks in the first two games. In the first ODI, he notched up a score of 57 in Pakistan’s 88-run loss before scoring a brilliant 118 to lead Pakistan to a six-wicket win in the second contest.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was instrumental in West Indies’ recent Test series victory against England at home.

With 341 runs in six innings at an average of 85.25, Brathwaite was the series’ leading run-scorer. He smashed two half-centuries in his six innings and a magnificent 160-run knock in the second Test in Barbados.

Braithwaite was named Player of the Series for being the outstanding performer with the bat.

Pat Cummins, Australia’s Test skipper was a sensation in Australia’s recent Test series victory against Pakistan.

Cummins led his team from the front and was instrumental in their victory, taking a total of 12 wickets to lead the Bernaud-Qadir Trophy wicket-takers list.

Cummins was named Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 5/56 and 3/23 in the final Test, as he helped Australia win the contest in Lahore, as well as the three-match series.