Motorway Police Rewards Drivers for Following Traffic Rules

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has rewarded drivers who follow traffic rules to show its appreciation for law-abiding citizens.

According to a press release, Inspector General (IG) NHMP Inam Ghani stopped by at the Public Service Vehicles Management Centre at Motorway (M-2) North Toll Plaza. There, Ghani gave prizes to the drivers who followed the traffic rules in their recorded travel history of 30,000 to 40,000 kilometers on the motorway.

NHMP stated that the practice is to encourage people to drive safely on motorways. DIG Motorway (M-2) North, DIG Operations, Sector Commander, and other senior officers also attended the event.

Ghani stated that NHMP owes its significant modernization to advancements in Information Technology (IT). He added that the organization plans to integrate its new system with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The step will ensure the centralization of data including vehicle registration, vehicle fitness, and driver’s license. It will also allow NHMP to track down and take action against avid lawbreakers. NHMP’s goal is to make highways safer and more convenient for people, Ghani concluded.