Ramiz Raja Shares Record-Breaking Profits From Australia’s Tour of Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has said that the recently concluded Australia’s tour of Pakistan generated record-breaking revenue for the PCB. Ramiz said that the tour was not only a success on the cricket side but also on the commercial side as the PCB generated a profit of up to Rs. 2 billion.

ALSO READ Australia Tour Leaves No Option for Big Teams But to Play in Pakistan: Ramiz Raja

The 59-year old said that Pakistan’s performances over the past year including a historic victory against arch-rivals India in the 2021 T20 World Cup reignited the passion of the fans in the country which resulted in jam-packed stadiums throughout Australia’s tour of the country.

“With good performances in recent past, our cricket team has built confidence in people, giving us new heights on commercial grounds. Only Australia’s home tour generated profit up to two billion. So, it is a positive sign for us moving forward,” Ramiz stated.

Former national team captain believes that despite the overwhelming success of the tour, a lot of work needs to be done. He said that the PCB’s aim is to improve the cricketing infrastructure in the country and improve pitches.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reveals His Plans for Break From International Cricket

He said that Pakistan’s upcoming bumper season is massive for the country and PCB needs to work really hard to get the infrastructure up to the mark. Pakistan will host West Indies, England, and New Zealand this year as the Men in Green gear up for a proper home season for the first time in a decade.