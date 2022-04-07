Samsung to Produce Exclusive Chips for Galaxy Phones

Samsung is allegedly planning to develop a new lineup of chipsets exclusively for its Galaxy smartphones. The company’s move follows the recent controversy over the Global Positioning System (GPS) and the game optimizing service (GOS) of the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung is among the few smartphone companies that manufacture processors as well. But lately, the Exynos chips from the South Korean giant haven’t been able to match up to the quality of Apple and Qualcomm.

Although Samsung manufactures chips, the company still doesn’t have an exclusive lineup of processors for its own smartphones. However, the latest report reveals that this is about to change soon.

This is a big step for the company, as previous reports suggested that the company’s chip manufacturing division and the Mobile eXperience (MX) division for smartphones are not very close.

The report adds that Roh Tae-moon, president of Samsung Electronics’ MX Business Division, announced at a town hall meeting in March that the company would start developing an application processor (AP) exclusively for Galaxy smartphones. The statement came after an employee asked him how he would address the company’s GOS controversy.

Samsung was hit hard by the GOS controversy related to the recently launched Galaxy S22 series. GOS limits hardware performance during high-end gaming to prevent overheating or excessive power consumption. However, in Galaxy S22 smartphones, GOS was caught slowing down thousands of apps without the user’s will.

Reports have blamed the chipset to be the main culprit behind the GOS scandal. The Galaxy S22 series comes with either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung’s Exynos 2200. But experts have revealed that neither of the chips can address the Galaxy S22 series’ overheating problem.

However, Roh seems to believe that these problems can be addressed by developing a chip exclusive to Samsung smartphones, much like Apple.

Samsung has been working tirelessly to make its Exynos chips stand out from others and be on par with the premium offerings from Apple and Qualcomm. To achieve this, the company switched from its Mongoose cores to ARM’s design, and the newly launched Exynos 2200 features a GPU made in collaboration with AMD.