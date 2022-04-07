Uber to Add Options for Trains, Buses, Planes, and Car Rentals

Looks like Uber is all set to transform itself into a travel “super app”. The company announced on Wednesday that it will be introducing the options of trains, buses, planes, and car rentals to its UK app this year.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for the UK said in a statement that Uber plans to become a one-stop shop for all your travel needs. He further stated:

You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services, and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression.

However, Uber will not be providing all these travel services itself. Instead, the platform will allow users to book them through software integrations and collaborations with airlines, bus and rail operators, and car rental companies.

According to the company, these new integrations to the platform will help boost app usage in the UK and compete with other competitors such as Bolt and Free. Given that the UK is the platform’s largest market outside of the US, it’s only natural that the platform is trying to create a loyal user base there.

Additionally, the plans also include letting people buy Eurostar train tickets through the app. It is worth mentioning that the announcement comes after a recent win for the company. On March 26, Uber secured a 30-month license to continue its operations in London, ending a prolonged conflict with city regulators over whether the ride-hailing app was “fit and proper.”