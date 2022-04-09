Pakistan Tests Nuclear Missile That Can Hit India’s Furthest Point

Pakistan Army has conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads up to 2,750 kilometers.

According to Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar, the test flight was aimed at re-validating the various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

ALSO READ Teenage Pakistani Girl Invents a New Word of English Language

DG Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM, Dr. Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Ali, senior officers from SPD, and scientists and engineers of strategic organizations witnessed the launch.

While addressing the event, DG SPD, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving dynamic design and development capabilities and expressed his full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence capability.

ALSO READ Olympian Talha Talib Tests Positive for Use of Prohibited Substances

Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, and all Services Chiefs also congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.