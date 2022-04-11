iOS Update to Bring Better Notifications and More

Apple’s annual developer conference is set to kick off on June 6th this year. WWDC 2022 is expected to last a week and will showcase new software updates coming for iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and the Apple Watch.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts that iOS 16, Apple’s next major OS update for iPhones, will bring “significant enhancements”. According to his Power On newsletter, iOS 16 will improve notifications and will bring a range of new health features to iPhones.

However, we will not get to see a UI redesign, even though it’s been years since we last saw one. He adds that a slight tweak to the iPad’s multitasking UI will be the extent of the upcoming interface changes. Gurman said:

I’m not expecting an end-to-end redesign of iOS’s interface, even though it hasn’t changed much since iOS 7 nearly a decade ago.

As for Apple Watch, Gurman did not share any details on watchOS 9 but did say that the new update will include upgrades to activity and health tracking features. There are even fewer details available for the next big update for MacBooks.

The Big Sur update for macOS redesigned the UI to make it look more like iPhones and Monterey introduced new features like SharePlay and Universal Control.

It is also possible that we will see new Apple hardware at WWDC 2022, but it is unclear as of yet.