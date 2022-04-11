ISPR Refutes Reports of General Bajwa’s Removal by PM Imran

Pakistan Army’s media affairs wing has categorically refuted BBC Urdu’s “baseless” report, claiming that ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to remove the Chief of Army Staff, General Bajwa, on Saturday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terming the report a typical propaganda story, said that it lacks any credible, authentic, and relevant source and violates basic journalistic ethos.

“There is no truth in the fake story whatsoever and clearly seems part of an organized disinformation campaign. The matter is being taken up with BBC authorities,” it added.

ALSO READ Ministries Directed to Send Proposals for PSDP 2022-23 by April 11

According to the report, as the voting on the no-confidence motion against former PM Imran Khan remained in limbo on Saturday evening, the center of attention shifted towards the Prime Minister’s House where cabinet members, legal and political advisers, and former National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker were also called on to meet Imran Khans.

Subsequently, two “uninvited guests” with “unusual” security also reached there through a helicopter. The meeting between the two guests and the ex-prime minister, which was not pleasant, lasted at least 45 minutes, the report stated.

“An order to dismiss one of the officials, who came for the meeting, was issued by the former prime minister at least an hour ago, and he was not expecting them at the PM House,” added the report.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About HEC’s Law Admission Test

“Rather the prime minister was expecting the newly-appointed official in the helicopter whose arrival would subside the hue and cry that was happening in Parliament after the Supreme Court’s verdict,” it added.

The report further claimed that the Defense Ministry did not issue notifications for dismissal of the official and appointment of a new official, making the PM House’s efforts for “revolutionary change” a failure.