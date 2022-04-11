Sindh Police to Acquire Hi-Tech Vehicle Scanners

The Sindh Police Department has decided to acquire modern and high-tech vehicle scanners that will be installed at all entry and exit points and sensitive areas of the province.

In this regard, Sindh Police has also forwarded a summary to the provincial Finance Ministry. The scanners will help the provincial police in seizing vehicles carrying drugs, arms, and explosives.

Sindh Police had previously mulled over acquiring vehicle scanners last year. However, the idea was shelved as the department was of the view that there isn’t any pressing need for the scanners at the moment.

However, since the turn of the year, Sindh, in general, and Karachi, in particular, have witnessed a record increase in crime rates. As a result, Sindh Police has finally decided to acquire these scanners.

It is interesting to note here that the Sindh Police had received a budget of Rs. 119.97 billion for the ongoing FY 2021-22. It was an increase of Rs. 6 billion from the previous year FY 2020-21 when the department had received a budget of Rs. 113.87 billion.

According to FY 2021-22 budget documents, the provincial Finance Ministry had allocated Rs. 3.695 billion for physical assets, Rs. 2 billion for transport, and Rs. 1.1 for arms and ammunition for Sindh Police.