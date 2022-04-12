Netflix Will Let You Give Two Thumbs Up to Favorite Shows and Movies

Netflix has introduced a new ‘Two Thumbs Up’ button to help give users better recommendations. The latest feature will become a part of the already existing Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down controls helping Netflix better curate users’ homepages.

The button will allow users to indicate when they really liked a show or a movie. The company stated that the feature had been highly-requested.

ALSO READ Apple Will Launch Two New MacBooks in June

In a comment to The Verge, Director of Product Innovation and Personalization Experiences at Netflix Christine Doig-Cardet commented:

Members have never had as many great entertainment options as they have right now. Being able to find the shows and movies that you’re going to love is really important. We want to continue to make Netflix the place where it’s easiest to choose something to watch.

Back in 2017, Netflix introduced the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down system instead of a five-star rating system. Doig-Cardet clarified that users did not feel liking or disliking titles was sufficient and the new button should help users better navigate Netflix’s massive library.

She added that subscribers can expect to see more customization tools and features in the coming months, stating:

We hope to end choice fatigue with new features that we’re adding this year. It’s a huge part of where we want to invest — providing those mechanisms to give more of the control back to the user to help tailor their experience to their personal taste.

The Two Thumbs button has already rolled out and can be found on Netflix’s web, TV, Android, and iOS applications.