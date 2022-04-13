10 Healthy Foods for Sehri and Iftar This Ramadan

Are you struggling to pick healthy foods for Sehri and Iftar this Ramadan? A healthy eating plan usually emphasizes a balanced diet that includes a variety of unrefined carbohydrates, proteins, fats, fruits, and vegetables.

Whether you are looking to try something new or want to stick to your favorite dishes, here are some nourishing, delicious, and easy-to-cook dishes for Sehri and Iftar to include in your Ramadan menus that are guaranteed to keep you satiated and energized.

1. Oatmeal with Milk (Dalia)

First on our list of healthy foods for Sehri and Iftar is oatmeal. A bowl of creamy rolled oats with milk is quick and easy to make. It contains a high amount of fiber, proteins, fats, and complex carbohydrates, and energizes you to keep going through the day. Also, the gluten-free whole-grain option is a great source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

You can flavor your oatmeal with your favorite toppings such as honey, jam, nuts, raisins, berries, apples, brown sugar, flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts, dates, and even chocolate chips.

ALSO READ Food Prices Skyrocket in Ramadan

2. Potato Egg Curry (Aloo Anday ki Bhujia)

Potato egg curry is a popular South Asian dish that is simple and requires a few basic ingredients. Usually served with parathas or chapattis, this curry makes your Sehri healthy and wholesome as it provides essential nutrients from protein to minerals and vitamins. In short, it is a delicious, easy, and perfect dish for breakfast.

3. Fruit Salad

It is important to balance your meals with a variety of colorful fruits. Fruit salad is a healthy alternative to processed foods and can be a part of your Sehri or Iftar. It provides a high amount of fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants along with a wide range of health benefits from lowering blood pressure levels to weight management. Overall, a bowl of fruit salad is packed with flavor while being light and healthy.

4. Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled chicken salad has plenty of flavor and nutrition. It is simple to make and can be combined with any fruits and vegetables to create a satisfying dish. This salad is a perfect way to enjoy grilled chicken in a fresh and light manner. It is delicious and fulfilling and will prevent you from overeating in Iftar.

5. Shami Kebabs

Shami kebabs are a popular light and easy-to-cook Pakistani snack that is healthy and highly nutritious. They are often served as a side with other dishes but can be a meal by themselves as well. Shami kebabs are an all-time favorite that are flavorful and fulfilling and can be part of your Sehri or Iftar meal.

6. Smoothies

Smoothies are a great way to revitalize your energy levels. They are delicious and provide several health benefits. The typical ingredients include fruits, yogurt, seeds, nuts, and milk but you can customize your smoothie according to the ingredients you have at home.

A date smoothie is particularly healthy for Ramadan. High in protein and fiber, it is made with all-natural ingredients minus additional sugar.

7. Hummus

Hummus is a highly popular, traditional Middle Eastern dip and spread that is made by blending boiled chickpeas, tahini (sesame seed paste), olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic. Not only is it a yummy and simple preparation but it is also brimming with nutrients while being smooth, creamy, and ultra-rich.

Hummus has a number of health benefits which makes it a great addition to Ramadan meals.

8. Three Bean Chaat

Three bean chaat is made from kidney beans, chickpeas, and green beans tossed with boiled potatoes, tomatoes, and cucumber, drizzled with a light dressing of olive oil and lemon juice and sprinkled with chaat masala.

This dish will tantalize your taste buds with a burst of flavors and textures. It is high in nutrition and loaded with proteins and fibers, making it a healthy option for Iftar menu.

9. Chicken Salad Sandwich

A chicken salad sandwich is a delectable food item that is healthy and highly nutritious. This is a light and easy-to-cook chicken snack that can be a part of your Sehri and Iftar. The sandwich is high in proteins, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Make sure toppings and sauces to your sandwich are properly monitored otherwise they can lead to an increase in its fat content.

10. Steamed Dahi Baray

A lot of people would consider their iftar incomplete without dahi baray/bhallay. This Ramadan, prepare the protein-rich baray/bhallay with moong and urad dal as a healthy twist and steam them as an alternative to deep-frying.