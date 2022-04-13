Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Multan This Ramadan

In the spirit of the precious family gatherings that take place in this holy month of Ramadan, different restaurants and hotels across the country are offering enticing Sehri and Iftar deals and discounts. From Pakistani dishes to Chinese cuisine and Continental food, they have got it all. These Sehri and Iftar buffets are offering a truly inspiring experience that you wouldn’t want to miss. Moreover, these deals are perfect to plan a day out with your friends or family or have the food delivered to your place. Below is a list of the best Sehri and Iftar deals in Multan that you have to try this Ramadan.

From fast food deals to notable restaurants with a hi-tea buffet, this list covers them all. Thus, celebrate the blessings of this month with the sumptuous Sehri and Iftar deals offered by various eateries in Multan.

Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Multan

Here are some exciting and tempting deals offered by various restaurants in Multan for Ramadan 2022:

14th Street Pizza

Aangan By LCY

Almaida Pizza Garden

Bake House Cafe

Bar B.Q Tonight

Bundu Khan Restaurant

Cafe Time

California Pizza

Chaaye Khana

Chanab Rutt Restaurant

ChinaTown & Jade Cafe

Domino’s

Faletti’s Grand Hotel

Food Lab

Forks n Knives Pizza Kitchen

Gup Shup Restaurant

KFC

London Courtyard

Masoom’s Cafe Multan

Multan Cuisine

Pizza Hut

Pizza Cafe

Ramada Multan

Shahjahan Grill

Shangrilla Chinese Restaurant

The Melt 9

The Arena

X2 Restaurant Multan

Yum Chinese & Thai Restaurant

All these restaurants are offering absolutely delectable buffets and platters with great value for their customers. So, avail of these offers and enjoy your favorite foods with these amazing deals and discounts offered by different restaurants and hotels. Make your Sehri and iftar memorable by trying out these food offerings.

We recommend you check out these offers and let us know your feedback in the comments below.