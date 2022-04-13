Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Multan This Ramadan

In the spirit of the precious family gatherings that take place in this holy month of Ramadan, different restaurants and hotels across the country are offering enticing Sehri and Iftar deals and discounts. From Pakistani dishes to Chinese cuisine and Continental food, they have got it all. These Sehri and Iftar buffets are offering a truly inspiring experience that you wouldn’t want to miss. Moreover, these deals are perfect to plan a day out with your friends or family or have the food delivered to your place. Below is a list of the best Sehri and Iftar deals in Multan that you have to try this Ramadan.
From fast food deals to notable restaurants with a hi-tea buffet, this list covers them all. Thus, celebrate the blessings of this month with the sumptuous Sehri and Iftar deals offered by various eateries in Multan.
Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Multan
Here are some exciting and tempting deals offered by various restaurants in Multan for Ramadan 2022:
14th Street Pizza
Aangan By LCY
Almaida Pizza Garden
Bake House Cafe
Bar B.Q Tonight
Bundu Khan Restaurant
Cafe Time
California Pizza
Chaaye Khana
Chanab Rutt Restaurant
ChinaTown & Jade Cafe
Domino’s
Faletti’s Grand Hotel
Food Lab
Forks n Knives Pizza Kitchen
Gup Shup Restaurant
KFC
London Courtyard
Masoom’s Cafe Multan
Multan Cuisine
Pizza Hut
Pizza Cafe
Ramada Multan
Shahjahan Grill
Shangrilla Chinese Restaurant
The Melt 9
The Arena
X2 Restaurant Multan
Yum Chinese & Thai Restaurant
All these restaurants are offering absolutely delectable buffets and platters with great value for their customers. So, avail of these offers and enjoy your favorite foods with these amazing deals and discounts offered by different restaurants and hotels. Make your Sehri and iftar memorable by trying out these food offerings.
We recommend you check out these offers and let us know your feedback in the comments below.