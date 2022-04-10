Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Karachi for Ramadan 2022

By Maham Ahmad | Published Apr 10, 2022 | 3:25 pm
Are you still searching for a great place for Sehri or Iftar meal? If yes, then look no further as we bring to you the latest deals and discounts offered by different eateries in Karachi. From lavish buffet spreads to specially curated food items, this list covers them all. Thus, here are some of the best Sehri and Iftar deals in Karachi for Ramadan 2022.

As the holy month of Ramadan is celebrated across the country, different hotels and restaurants in Karachi invite people to have an exquisite Sehri or iftar experience with their tempting deals. These include traditional Pakistani food, international cuisines, fast food, and much more. You can enjoy Sehri or Iftar in the relaxing atmosphere of the restaurant or have the food delivered to your place.

You can follow the Sehri and Iftar schedule for Karachi here.

Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Karachi

To make your Sehri and Iftar memorable, here is our round-up of different deals and discounts that you can try this Ramadan in Karachi.

14th Street Pizza

Al Bustan- Movenpick Hotel

Adobo Mexican Grill

Aussie Burger Company

Bam-Bou

Bar B.Q Tonight (Clifton)

Bella Vita

Broadway Pizza

Burger Lab

Burger O’Clock

Cafe Aylanto

California Pizza

Chop Chop Wok

Clock Tower – The Food Bazaar

Cocochan

Coconut Grove

Del Frio

Esquires Coffee

Ginsoy

Kababjees

Koffie Chalet

Kolachi

La Chine

LalQila

Miyako

N’eco’s Natural Store & Cafe

Pizza Hut

Pizza Point

Rosati Bistro

Royal Jasmine

Steak CFU

Tao – Pan Asian Cuisine

The Patio

The Terrace Cafe

The Burger Shack

The New York Pizza

The Sauce Burger

Tooso

With these amazing deals, you can indulge in the lavish iftar and Sehri buffets and platters. Moreover, most of these deals are valid for dine-out, take-away, and delivery during the month of Ramadan. So, celebrate the blessings of this month with your favorite food at affordable prices.

We recommend you avail of these offers and let us know your feedback in the comment section below.

