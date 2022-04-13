Harbhajan Unhappy Over Dhoni Getting Credit for India’s World Cup 2011 Win

Former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh, expressed displeasure over former captain and teammate, Mahindra Singh Dhoni, being given the credit for World Cup victory in 2011. Former Indian cricketer stated that cricket is a team game and one player should not be given all the credit for the victory.

Recalling India’s World Cup winning moment, Harabhajan Singh was not impressed with Mahendra Singh Dhoni receiving the praise for the title. The former spinner, who was part of the team in the World Cup 2011 said, “If Australia wins the World Cup, they say Australia won the World Cup. However, when India won the World Cup, everyone said that Dhoni won the World Cup.”

Questioning the immense appreciation for former captain, Harbhajan Singh added, “What did Gautum Ghambir do? What did other players do?”

Harbhajan Singh also said that it was a team game and a match cannot be won without good performance by seven to eight players.

In the final of World Cup 2011, Gautam Gambhir had scored 97 runs while Mahendra Singh Dhoni had scored 91 runs. Still, Dhoni was declared Player of the Match and Gambhir’s innings remained in the shadow.