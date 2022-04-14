Govt Employees Protest Against PM Shehbaz’s Weekly Holiday Decision

The federal government employees are holding a protest against the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to abolish Saturday as an off day and extended office timing.

Hours after assuming power, PM Shehbaz had announced that Saturday will no longer be observed as a weekly day off, and government offices will remain open for six days a week.

Moreover, the premier also changed office hours and instructed to start operations at the government offices at 8 AM. The timings were previously revised due to Ramadan.

Reacting to these measures, the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), on Wednesday, announced to hold a protest, which is currently underway outside the Ministry of Finance building in the Q-Block of the Pak Secretariat in Islamabad.

The employees of all the federal ministries, departments, and divisions are participating in the protest.

They demand the withdrawal of the 12 April order that curtailed holidays for government employees.

Following the protest, the alliance will also convene a joint meeting of all organizations of the federal government employees after the protest to decide on a future course of action.