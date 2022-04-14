Shane Watson Names Top 5 Test Batters Putting an End to Kohli Vs Babar Debate

Former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, has named his top five Test batters in the world. Watson believes that the traditional top four of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root have been infiltrated by Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam who has been immense in all formats of the game over the past few years.

ALSO READ Moin Khan Thinks Babar Azam’s Team Selection is Based on Favoritism

Watson believes that while Babar has been magnificent in the recently concluded Test series against Australia, he still needs to put in similar kinds of performances over a longer period of time to be ranked as the best Test batter in world cricket.

The 40-year old ranked former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, as the best Test batter in the world. Watson believes that Kohli’s intensity, every time he goes to bat, is nearly superhuman. Kohli’s form over the past few years is a worrisome sign for India, as he has not scored an international century in nearly three years and is currently ranked number 10 in Test cricket.

Pakistan’s flamboyant batter, Babar Azam, was ranked as the second-best Test batter in the world by the Australian great. Watson believes that Babar has really come of age recently and the way he has adapted his game is incredible. Babar is currently ranked number 5 in Test cricket after a record-breaking performance against Australia in the three-match series.

ALSO READ Harbhajan Unhappy Over Dhoni Getting Credit for India’s World Cup 2011 Win

Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root are ranked three, four, and five respectively by Watson. He said that Smith has fallen off a bit recently while Williamson’s chronic elbow issue has hampered his progress.

Here is the stat comparison of the last 10 matches of these five players: