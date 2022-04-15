Hospitality, Culture and Babar’s Drive: Australian Journalist Recalls Experience in Pakistan

Australian journalist, Melinda Farrell recalled the Pakistan tour as an extraordinary experience despite there being doubts about the security situation in the country prior to arrival. Covering the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia, Melinda Farrell was blown away by the hospitality. The sports journalist declared the tour a memorable one as she hoped to visit the country again.

Melinda Farrell made headlines in Pakistan for eulogizing Babar Azam’s batting as she wrote:

“It was worth traveling halfway around the world for that Babar Azam drive.”

The Australian journalist was stunned by the attention she received for a simple statement making her realize the importance of the tour for Pakistani fans.

“It suddenly dawned on me that covering cricket in Pakistan is a very big deal.”

The journalist was stunned by the welcoming culture of the country and the passion for cricket as she wrote, “It was completely overwhelming and unlike anything, I have ever experienced while visiting another country.”

She also stated that the image presented by Western media does not align with the reality of Pakistan. Melinda Farrell declared Pakistan completely safe saying that the political uncertainty in Islamabad had little impact on the cricketing tour.

She compared Islamabad with the Australian capital, Canberra, while she enjoyed the vibrancy of Rawalpindi and the versatility of Karachi. Melinda Farrell recalled visiting Lahore as an unparalleled experience for the rich culture and history of the city were mesmerizing. She also witnessed the military parade at the Wagha border which she termed ‘the most fascinating experience.’

Melinda Farrell was delighted to see fans’ response to the historic tour as they cheered for both teams. She recalled Usman Khawaja’s centuries in his country of birth, Shaheen Afridi’s bowling against David Warner, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s composure in the Karachi Test, and Pat Cummins’ role in the victory on the final day as the top moments of the tour.

The Australian journalist vowed to come back as she feels that there is a lot more to explore in Pakistan. However, until that time arrives, she has captured the memories to cherish.

Melinda Farrell wrote, “But for now I will carry with me memories of the enormous kites that soared above the players in the golden late afternoon light, the generosity, and warmth of our press box colleagues, discovering the spicy food and unique personalities of each city and, above all, the hospitality of strangers and friends alike. Oh, and of course, those Babar Azam drives.”