Asus’s New Laptop has a 2nd Display on the Back

Asus’s ZenBook family of laptops includes experimental devices that usually have a secondary display. The ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition continues that legacy with a secondary display on the back. The laptop was originally announced during CES 2022 and it is finally hitting the shelves.

As the name says, the laptop has a 14-inch OLED screen, giving it an edge over other laptops in the market with LCD panels. This is a 16:10 screen with 2880 x 1800 resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and its response time is as low as 0.2ms.

It is a thin and light laptop which is only 15.9mm thick and 1.4kg. The lack of a Numpad is covered by the LED illuminated touchpad and the fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button.

But what truly sets it apart from other laptops is its secondary 3.5-inch OLED screen on the back. Asus calls it the ZenVision smart display and it is able to show different animations, battery status, notifications, time and date, or user any user-customizable text.

Under the hood, it gets the latest and greatest hardware including Intel’s 12th Generation Core i9-12900H CPU with integrated Iris Xe GPU. This is paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

The laptop is flanked by 4 USB C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, HDMI 2.0, headphone jack, and an SD card reader. There is no word on battery capacity or battery life.

The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is already available for sale in the US for $1999.