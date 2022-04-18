Number of 3G and 4G Users in Pakistan Reaches 113.11 Million

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 113.11 million by the end of March 2022 compared to 111.38 million by the end of February 2022, registering an increase of 1.73 million in just one month, revealed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 1.79 million to 193.42 million by the end of March 2022 compared to 191.63 million by the end of February 2022. Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 87.17 percent by the end of February 2022 to 87.95 percent by the end of March. The total teledensity increased from 88.31 percent by the end of February 2022 to 89.09 percent by the end of March.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 52.79 percent by the end of March 2022 compared to 52.02 percent by the end of February 2022.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 6.489 million by the end of March compared to 6.607 million by the end of February 2022, registering a decrease of 0.118 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 35.822 million by the end of February to 36.518 million by the end of March.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.501 million by the end of February to 3.447 million by the end of March, while the number of 4G users jumped from 27.483 million by the end of February to 28.033 million by the end of March. The number of 3G users of Telenor stood at 3.911 million by the end of March, which was the same as the end of February. However, there is a decline in the graph. The number of 4G users of Telenor jumped from 20.801 million by the end of February to 21 million by the end of March 2022.

Ufone 3G users stood at 3.809 million by end-March compared to 3.873 million by the end of February. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 8.099 million by the end of February to 8.6 million by the end of March 2022, registering a 0.501 million increase during the period under review.