Imran Khan Launches App That Allows Everyone to Apply for Election Tickets

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has launched the official app for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for membership and other purposes. At first, it was only available to beta testers, but now the app is officially available to everyone starting today.

The announcement came on ARY News as well as Twitter and other social media platforms.

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI launches PTI Raabta App available for everyone from now on. #امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور pic.twitter.com/GBFctkZNMN — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2022

The PTI Raabta app is not to be confused with other Raabta apps on Google Play Store. There are other government apps that are called Raabta but this one is strictly PTI oriented and goes by the name PTI Raabta on Google’s app store.

It lets you keep an eye on PTI events and meetings, fill up surveys, lodge complaints, apply for membership cards, monitor election results, and more. You can sign up by adding your CNIC number and basic information.

The app size is only 32MB and it currently has over 10,000 installs on Google Play Store. It has a 4.8-star rating.