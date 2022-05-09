Punjab Govt Finalizes Summer Vacation Schedule 2022 for Schools and Colleges

The Punjab government has reportedly decided the schedule for the summer vacation in the province. According to a report by a local news channel, the government has finalized a two-month schedule for summer vacation.

All educational institutions in the province will remain closed from June 1 till July 31. Educational activities will resume in the province from August 1.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Issues Security Alert for Thousands of Schools

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had announced a four-day public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr this year and educational activities were expected to resume from Friday (May 6). The government will likely make the official announcement in the coming days.

However, the majority of educational institutions announced an extended holiday till Sunday (May 8). Educational activities across Pakistan, including Punjab, will properly resume tomorrow (Monday).