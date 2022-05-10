Major Cyberattack Hits Govt of Pakistan Websites

A major cyberattack was reported on government of Pakistan websites, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication confirmed on Tuesday. However no data theft was reported.

The ministry spokesperson while quoting the Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Amin Ul Haque, stated that the cyber​​attack attempt targeted NTC system of IT Ministry was foiled.

ALSO READ National Telecom & IT Security Board Warns FBR of Possible Cyber Attack

There are websites of various departments on NTC servers, said Haque, adding that the cyberattack took place on Tuesday morning at 11:30 AM.

The attack failed due to a comprehensive cyber security system, said the minister, adding that due to the cyberattack, the websites of some departments were automatically suspended. All the websites were back to normal within three hours, said the minister.

The cyberattack was not on the data center but on the networking side, said Haque.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Digital Future Lies Within Carriers and Global ICT Frameworks

According to a threat intelligence report, National Technology Council (NTC), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Cybernet and Multinet were the main targets.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has called a meeting on Wednesday (tomorrow) and sought details from all departments.