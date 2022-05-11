Mohammad Rizwan Backs Virat Kohli to Bounce Back to Form

Pakistan’s red-ball vice-captain, Mohammad Rizwan, has backed former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, to bounce back to form after a horrid run with the bat over the past few months.

ALSO READ Rizwan Rates Sussex Teammate Pujara Just Below Younis Khan

Rizwan, in an interview with Cricwick, revealed that he is confident that a player of Kohli’s caliber will make a strong comeback and he will be back to his best in the near future. Rizwan said that every player in the world goes through such patches during their playing career and Kohli is no different.

The wicket-keeper batter further commented that Kohli is a champion player and his work ethic will help him in getting back to his usual standards. He said that he can pray for Kohli’s success because he is a hard-working cricketer and he is hopeful that the Indian maestro will be able to get back into form

“Tough times do come and things do get easier too. Every player has scored centuries and got out on pairs and this goes on. I can pray for him and I am hopeful that through hard work, he will control all the things,” Rizwan stated.

ALSO READ James Anderson Shares His Experience of Playing Alongside Hasan Ali

Kohli has been in a downward spiral over the past year. He has failed to score a century in over 100 matches in all three formats, a run that has lasted for more than two years. His run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has been poor as well as he has only scored 216 runs at an average of 19.30 in 12 innings in the competition.