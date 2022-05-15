Top Stars and PCB at Odds as Central Contracts Spark New Controversy

A number of senior players including Pakistan captain Babar Azam are reportedly unhappy with the terms of the central contracts offered by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to sources, players are not only unhappy about the salaries on offer but also have apprehensions regarding some of the conditions of the contracts.

Further, it has been learnt that skipper Babar Azam was snubbed from the consultation process for the central contracts for the 2022-23 fiscal year. According to sources, some players have started consultations over the possibility of rejecting the central contracts.

On Friday, a PCB spokesperson told reporters that the salaries of players in the central contracts for the 2022-23 fiscal year and the number of contracted players will be increased.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Cricket Board’s reserves are currently at a historic high. Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja Saturday announced in a tweet that there has been a 77 percent surge in partnership rights for bilateral Home Series for the 2022-23 season.

Ramiz said that PCB’s reserves are at a historic high and added that the funds will be used to develop infrastructure for fans.

The PCB Chairman mentioned that state-of-the-art seats will be installed in Karachi and Rawalpindi stadiums to facilitate fans.